POPi/o Video for iOS

Developer's Description

By Financial Town

POPio Video lets you securely interact with professionals you trust as if you were to POP in to their office. The app allows you to video chat and conduct business all in one simple tool.

While you are on the video chat with the professional, you will be able to do the following:

Communicate in a personal face-to-face experience.

See educational and informative content your professional displays for you.

Upload documents or images requested by the professional.

Review contracts or agreements the professional has prepared.

Provide approvals on documents and terms and conditions.

Sign agreements and contracts.

This app is a safe, enjoyable, and effective way to communicate with your trusted professional while you are on the move. To learn more about POPio Video, please visit our website: www.POPio.com.

* Data service charges may apply through your wireless carrier.

2019 POPio Mobile Video Cloud, LLC. All rights reserved.

What's new in version 1.1.205

Release January 4, 2020
Date Added January 4, 2020
Version 1.1.205

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

