The 23rd Annual International Conference on Petroleum Data, Integration and Data Management, commonly referred to as PNEC, explores Cloud Solutions, Machine Learning, and Automation as enablers for improved Data Analytics and Collaboration.

This two-day event offers a mix of topics where participants learn from real-world case studies with the aim of reinforcing standards and best practices in relation to data management.

Download the app to find valuable conference program information such as a schedule of events, to register to attend, search for table top exhibitors, speakers, and conference sessions; and to learn about networking events.

New for 2019 - submit questions during speaker presentations and rate speakers and presentations from the palm of your hand!