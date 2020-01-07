The PMP Exam Prep application has:

- Access to more than 65+ PMP Exam Prep Course Videos. 21 Free PMP Videos covering till scope management.

- Access to each knowledge area PMP Exam questions specially designed by PMP exam Prep experts. Total of 275 questions. 75 Free PMP questions

- Access to 4 complete PMP Exam Prep full length tests specially designed by PMP exam prep experts. Total of 800 questions

- More than 550 PMP Course slides available to you, covering everything you need to pass the exam

- Detailed process group and knowledge area breakdown analysis

- PMI Approved 35 Contact Hours certificate required for your PMP application

- Download free ITTO's. No need to log in to your computer or tablet. Get it right here on your phone. Absolutely FREE

- Solve PMP Question of the Day which changes after every 24 hours. Absolutely FREE

- PMP Step by Step Study Plan. Absolutely FREE. Just send us an email to services@eduhubspot.com

- PMP Mentor Support with internationally renowned PMP trainer/Mentor/Author Mr Varun Anand

EduHubSpot is one of the premier institutes for providing online and classroom PMP/CAPM/ACP training. Project Management Professional (PMP) is an internationally recognized professional designation offered by the Project Management Institute (PMI). The exam is based on the PMI Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK), and requirements to sit for the exam include, a bachelor's degree, at least 4,500 hours of experience leading and directing projects, and 35 hours of formal project management education.

Our official email address is services@eduhubspot.com

However if you want to get in touch with our star instructor directly, reach out to him on his personal email address: varun.anand@eduhubspot.com