PM2.5 Monitor : Particulate Matter Forecast for iOS

Developer's Description

If you worry about PM2.5 in Japan, this app helps you check PM2.5 information!

> You can check the measured PM2.5 value for the

last 3 days and forecast of today and tomorrow.

> You can select a measurement station from map.

> You can register stations. After registering,

the information can be checked more easily.

** PM2.5 value measured in 983 stations can be checked.

** Forecast information is served on prefectures level only.

** Data is from the following sites.

- Measured value: Soramame-kun

by the Ministry of the Environment

http://soramame.taiki.go.jp

- Forecast information: "SPRINTERS"

by SPRINTARS development team,

Research Institute for Applied Mechanics,

Kyushu University

http://sprintars.riam.kyushu-u.ac.jp/index.html

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
