If you worry about PM2.5 in Japan, this app helps you check PM2.5 information!

> You can check the measured PM2.5 value for the

last 3 days and forecast of today and tomorrow.

> You can select a measurement station from map.

> You can register stations. After registering,

the information can be checked more easily.

** PM2.5 value measured in 983 stations can be checked.

** Forecast information is served on prefectures level only.

** Data is from the following sites.

- Measured value: Soramame-kun

by the Ministry of the Environment

http://soramame.taiki.go.jp

- Forecast information: "SPRINTERS"

by SPRINTARS development team,

Research Institute for Applied Mechanics,

Kyushu University

http://sprintars.riam.kyushu-u.ac.jp/index.html