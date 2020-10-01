Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
If you worry about PM2.5 in Japan, this app helps you check PM2.5 information!
> You can check the measured PM2.5 value for the
last 3 days and forecast of today and tomorrow.
> You can select a measurement station from map.
> You can register stations. After registering,
the information can be checked more easily.
** PM2.5 value measured in 983 stations can be checked.
** Forecast information is served on prefectures level only.
** Data is from the following sites.
- Measured value: Soramame-kun
by the Ministry of the Environment
http://soramame.taiki.go.jp
- Forecast information: "SPRINTERS"
by SPRINTARS development team,
Research Institute for Applied Mechanics,
Kyushu University
http://sprintars.riam.kyushu-u.ac.jp/index.html