On-Demand, Outdoor Home Services

PLOWZ & MOWZ offers the on-demand, contract-free seasonal services homeowners need to spruce up their property year-round. Join our fleet of five-star contractors who take care of almost anything between your driveway and your door. Getting more work has never been faster, easier, or more efficient. We have worked to expand the residential market for landscapers by increasing their route density, enhancing cash flow, and eliminating bad debt and marketing costs. You now have your own customer service & marketing team right in your pocket!

SERVICES:

-Lawn Mowing

-Snow Removal

-Yard Cleanup

-Fertilization

-Aeration & Overseeding

-Pruning & Trimming

-Gutter Cleaning

-Driveway Sealing

HOW IT WORKS:

Its simple! Just head to the app/website and sign up to join our fleet.

Once youve entered some basic information, one of our representatives will be in touch to set you up on our platform.

Contractors are required to have commercial grade equipment and general liability insurance to become live.

Once live, contractors will be able to start picking up jobs and payments will be made through direct deposit for every job.

24/7 Live Customer Support.