PLAYme - All Format Video & Music player is specifically designed for personalized experience for watching videos, movies and listening to music. One of the best and essential application for your device. Even there have lots of video player in app Market, but we still believe this small one can perfectly meet your needs.

Powerful video and music player with advanced hardware acceleration and subtitle support. It is an essential application for you.

This Video Player using the hardware decoding, with the smaller memory usage, which make your video play more faster and smoother HD playback!

Supports All Video Formats Including 3GP,AVI,FLV,M4V,MKV,MOV,MP4,WMV, and etc.

Special features of PLAYme:

* HD and Smoothly Background for detected videos and movies

* Support floating play window, easy control your device when playing videos

* Set Password and Hide Your Private videos and movies, easy protect your privacy.

* Download Subtitles for movies & videos

* Play video as audio

* Save history of video & music player

KEY FEATURES:

- Automatically recognize all video playback files on your phone.

- Plays all the video formats smoothly, supports HD Video player for all format: 4k videos, 1080p videos, MKV videos, FLV videos, 3GP videos, M4V videos, TS videos, MPG videos.

- Audio player for all format: mp3 files, m4a files"

- Floating play window & background play allow multi-tasking

- Small size, small memory usage and High Efficiency playback

- Quick start

- Auto identify all video files on Android device and SD card, easy to sort and share media files. No matter what video format downloaded from other sites and saved on your device, our video player will analyze all the media files and allow playing videos with high-definition.

- Hide video files, protect your privacy.

- Browse files and folders in storage

- Support auto-rotation, aspect-ratio adjustments.

- Support to change theme of app ,background theme.

- Adjust Equalizer, get the best fit sound Effects.

- Easy gesture control to change playback speed, brightness and volume.

- Keep your kids entertained without having to worry that they can make calls or touch other apps.

- multiple widgets

Video Player: PLAYme

- Browse all your local video files and play status videos, trailers, movies and any other videos stored in your device all formats are supported.

- Background play function allows you to keep playing the video as audio when you switch to other apps or turn off the phone screen.

- Floating play function enables you to adjust the position of players floating window and perform multitasking.

- Easily use gesture control to handle all settings.

- video playback continuous from the last position smartly

Music Player: MP3 or Audio

- Locate and manage all music files from your phone memory and SD card.

- Free choose to play single piece of songs or the whole playlist on PLAYit music player

- Automatically pause playback when your headset is unplugged.

Subtitles format suppoerted:

- DVD, DVB, SSA/*ASS* subtitle tracks.

- SubStation Alpha(.ssa/.*ass*) with full styling.

- SAMI(.smi) with Ruby tag support.

- SubRip(.srt)

- MicroDVD(.sub)

- VobSub(.sub/.idx)

- SubViewer2.0(.sub)

- MPL2(.mpl)

- TMPlayer(.txt)

- Teletext

- PJS(.pjs)

- WebVTT(.vtt)