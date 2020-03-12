Exclusive to users that dont like complications - Playa is the versatile Video VR Player and Viewer created to match a busy lifestyle. Whether its a Simple and Intuitive Interface, a very Hip Contemporary Design of the app, Playback of the downloads from the Local File Storage or Streaming Online from the Network Connected Servers, Playa does it right and it does it with style!
Navigation is the best and easy in and out of VR. Just jump on a couch and turn it on - you are ready to watch!
At their fingertips, the users like you will find:
2D, 3D, flat, 180 and 360 Videos automatically recognized
4K, mp4 playback
All Video Formats Supported
Intuitive user interface
Shake smoothing
Cinematic mode
Privacy modes
Hands-free mode
Convenient folder navigation
Picture adjustments: brightness, contrast, saturation
VR Video adjustments: tilt, height, zoom, playback speed
Automatic pause if the headset is removed
For your ultimate convenience, PLAYA VR supports all stereo video formats including 3D side-by-side and 3D top-bottom frame packing, as well as all the traditional video formats.
Just download the app and see it for yourself ! ;)
