Exclusive to users that dont like complications - Playa is the versatile Video VR Player and Viewer created to match a busy lifestyle. Whether its a Simple and Intuitive Interface, a very Hip Contemporary Design of the app, Playback of the downloads from the Local File Storage or Streaming Online from the Network Connected Servers, Playa does it right and it does it with style!

Navigation is the best and easy in and out of VR. Just jump on a couch and turn it on - you are ready to watch!

At their fingertips, the users like you will find:

2D, 3D, flat, 180 and 360 Videos automatically recognized

4K, mp4 playback

All Video Formats Supported

Intuitive user interface

Shake smoothing

Cinematic mode

Privacy modes

Hands-free mode

Convenient folder navigation

Picture adjustments: brightness, contrast, saturation

VR Video adjustments: tilt, height, zoom, playback speed

Automatic pause if the headset is removed

For your ultimate convenience, PLAYA VR supports all stereo video formats including 3D side-by-side and 3D top-bottom frame packing, as well as all the traditional video formats.

Just download the app and see it for yourself ! ;)