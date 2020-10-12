Join or Sign In

PJ O'Hare for Android

By Lavatech Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Lavatech Limited

The PJ OHare app is a new mobile application which uses the latest technology to link Paschal OHare Solicitors clients to their lawyer quickly and easily. At Paschal OHare Solicitors, we continue to lead the way as a modern personal injury law firm, securing you the compensation you deserve. Our innovative approach is why we have more positive online reviews than any other law firm from Northern Ireland.

Youre in safe hands. Our app aims to provide information about the steps to make a personal injury claim as well as linking your case to tell you where in the claims process you are and what is going to happen next.

Communicate with your lawyer, 24 hours a day by sending messages and photos whenever you like. Your lawyer can also send messages to you which will be kept neatly within the app, recording everything permanently.

Features:

Provides automated regular updates to your phone or tablet whilst on the go

View and sign forms or documents, returning them securely to you

A mobile virtual file of all messages, letters and documents

Complete and sign legal documentation and questionnaires

Ability to track your case against a visual tracking tool

Send messages and photos direct to your solicitors inbox

Convenience by allowing instant mobile access 24/7

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7.9-production

General

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 1.7.9-production

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

