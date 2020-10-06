Let your photos speak! PICSY is a great typography app that will turn your photos or pics into inspirational images, greeting or love cards which are so easy to share right from the app!

The app provides a vast collection of unique artworks and handpicked fonts as well as a variety of customization options for all the creative bits you add to your pics. Enrich your photos in an artistic way!

With PICSY you can:

- make personalized pics that will stand out your Instagram, Facebook, Twitter posts;

- create unique images with inspirational, wise or funny quotes and sayings;

- design greeting cards;

- sign your memorable photos;

- combine image and text and create exclusive wallpapers for your screen;

- add quick notes and comments for any occasion;

- compose any other image that needs some stylish text on it.

By adding captions you can even change the entire meaning of your photos.

PICSY is simple & fast! Here's how to use it:

1. Choose from existing photos or take a new one. Scale or crop it. Enhance it with a filter right in the app.

2. Add text and choose the best font for it or select an artwork from a collection.

3. Customize your art by applying color, opacity and shadow options.

4. Edit it: manually change size, position and tilt, choose alignment for a text.

5. Save or share it via Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, iMessage or any other social network and messenger.

No more dull pics or texts! Give free play to your sense of creativity and share the result with your friends!