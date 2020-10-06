Rapid physics is your high yielding facts app for fast and accessible revision. It provides a quick look of all the key topics of CBSE and ICSE books for class XI and XII. It covers the complete syllabus highlighting the Key formulas, theories and concepts to CBSE Students and ICSE students. This app is designed with a purpose to give students an easy and swift go-through with all the important topics of their NCERT books, in a very limited time period. Rapid Physics also helps in polishing you physics concepts for engineering and medical entrance exams like AIPMT, AIIMS, JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, BITSAT.

Rapid Physics (High Yield Facts App) is designed for people who have only enough time to glance at a book-literally. Our goal is to create an effective memory aid for those who wish to review physics.

The App covers complete syllabus in points form. The quality of the writing leaves the reader with the potential to achieve a good understanding of a given topic within a short period of learning. It gives a concise overview of the main theories and concepts of physics, for students studying physics and related courses at undergraduate level. Based on the highly successful and student friendly at a glance approach, the material developed in this app has been chosen to help the students grasp the essence of physics, ensuring that they can confidently use that knowledge when required.

The app has been crafted extremely well for a very specific purpose: review. A person who has been away from physics (but who understood it very well at the time) can use this app effectively for a rapid review of any basic topic. The app is so highly compressed that every page is like a food with a rich sauce that needs to be slowly savored and slowly digested for maximum benefit. You may only glance into the app, but you can think about the physics for much longer.

App include following Topics

1. Units and Measurement

2. Kinematics and Vectors

3. Laws of Motion

4. Work, Power and Energy

5. Rotational Motion

6. Gravitation

7. Properties of Matter

8. Oscillations

9. Waves

10. Heat and Thermodynamics

11. Electrostatics

12. Current Electricity

13. Thermal and Chemical Effects of Current

14. Magnetic Effect of Current

15. Magnetism

16. Electromagnetic Induction and A.C.

17. Electromagnetic Waves

18. Ray Optics

19. Wave Optics

20. Modern Physics

21. Solids and Semiconductor Devices

22. Principles of Communication

23. Practical Physics