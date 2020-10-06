Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

PHYSICS - QUICK REVISION NOTES FOR IIT JEE & NEET for Android

By RK Technologies Free

Developer's Description

By RK Technologies

Rapid physics is your high yielding facts app for fast and accessible revision. It provides a quick look of all the key topics of CBSE and ICSE books for class XI and XII. It covers the complete syllabus highlighting the Key formulas, theories and concepts to CBSE Students and ICSE students. This app is designed with a purpose to give students an easy and swift go-through with all the important topics of their NCERT books, in a very limited time period. Rapid Physics also helps in polishing you physics concepts for engineering and medical entrance exams like AIPMT, AIIMS, JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, BITSAT.

Rapid Physics (High Yield Facts App) is designed for people who have only enough time to glance at a book-literally. Our goal is to create an effective memory aid for those who wish to review physics.

The App covers complete syllabus in points form. The quality of the writing leaves the reader with the potential to achieve a good understanding of a given topic within a short period of learning. It gives a concise overview of the main theories and concepts of physics, for students studying physics and related courses at undergraduate level. Based on the highly successful and student friendly at a glance approach, the material developed in this app has been chosen to help the students grasp the essence of physics, ensuring that they can confidently use that knowledge when required.

The app has been crafted extremely well for a very specific purpose: review. A person who has been away from physics (but who understood it very well at the time) can use this app effectively for a rapid review of any basic topic. The app is so highly compressed that every page is like a food with a rich sauce that needs to be slowly savored and slowly digested for maximum benefit. You may only glance into the app, but you can think about the physics for much longer.

App include following Topics

1. Units and Measurement

2. Kinematics and Vectors

3. Laws of Motion

4. Work, Power and Energy

5. Rotational Motion

6. Gravitation

7. Properties of Matter

8. Oscillations

9. Waves

10. Heat and Thermodynamics

11. Electrostatics

12. Current Electricity

13. Thermal and Chemical Effects of Current

14. Magnetic Effect of Current

15. Magnetism

16. Electromagnetic Induction and A.C.

17. Electromagnetic Waves

18. Ray Optics

19. Wave Optics

20. Modern Physics

21. Solids and Semiconductor Devices

22. Principles of Communication

23. Practical Physics

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now