PGA Teaching & Coaching Summit for iOS

By PGA of America Free

Developer's Description

The PGA Teaching & Coaching Summit App is the official mobile app for the 2019 PGA Teaching & Coaching Summit.

This mobile app allows you to:

View schedules, explore sessions, and find networking events.

Curate your own personal schedule for easy conference attendance.

Access location and speaker information at your fingertips.

Post updates to sessions, keynotes, and exhibitor booths.

Interact with a real-time feed of all event activity, that showcases which sessions are trending, most popular photos, and popular discussion topics.

Expand your professional network and have fun!

Features of the App:

Update - a quick way to share photos, comments, and which session youre attending

Activity Feed - the real-time pulse of the event. See what people are saying, view photos from the event, and find trending sessions and topics.

Agenda - view the full agenda and related information (session time, room number, speaker info, etc)

Users - see whos at the event, and connect with them on the app

Exhibitors - find exhibitors and sponsors, and leave comments or ratings

Remember, as you use the app, you'll earn points and badges for participation. Enjoy the app and have a great show!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
