PDK Southern Kitchen & Pantry for Android

By Demos Concepts Free

Developer's Description

By Demos Concepts

With the PDK app you can search nearby PDK Southern Kitchen & Pantry locations and conveniently order To-Go and start collecting PDK Rewards!

1. Launch the app and find the PDK Southern Kitchen & Pantry location near you!

2. Choose your pickup date/time

3. Browse through all our great options and order your food

4. When you arrive at the store, tell them your name and that youre picking up a mobile order

5. Earn points on each visit to work towards your next PDK Rewards goal!

Youll even be able to use your PDK account to access your past orders for quick ordering in the future!

Features:

- EARN 1 point every $1 spent. 250 pts. = Free Entree Reward!

- ORDER To-Go

- PAY through the app with your credit card or loaded funds

- LOAD more money on your card for easy checkout

- SAVE app orders as favorites for easy ordering

- TRACK points, rewards, and purchasing history

- CONNECT with PDK Southern Kitchen & Pantry through Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter

- FIND your nearest PDK Southern Kitchen & Pantry location

- Members only exclusive Offers!!!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 18.9.0.3

General

Release January 4, 2020
Date Added January 4, 2020
Version 18.9.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

