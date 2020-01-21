PDF Reader & Viewer will multiply your productivity by providing you with many professional features, such as viewing and searching PDF files and annotations and annotations easily on Android phones, tablets

Features of the PDF Reader & Viewer application

Open PDF files from your phone provider or as a reminder

Bookmark back from where I finished

PDF Reader & Viewer for android

This application can open files in cdcard

Choose the theme

You can choose the theme for you through the application. Choose the color you like

The search system is sophisticated where you can choose the page number page and go to it

Full-screen reading mode

Search, save the pdf file quickly

PDF Reader & Viewer PRO

pdf reader for android free

pdf reader 2018 - 2017

pdf reader & pdf viewer ebook

We value your feedback. Please contact us directly at our Email Id or leave your reviews. We are committed to serving our customers.