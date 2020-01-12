X

PDF Reader & PDF Viewer for Android

By Best Tools Pro Free

By Best Tools Pro

A Free and Reliable PDF Reader and PDF Viewer application that has a simple a friendly user interface and makes reading pdf easy for you, and also you can manage file on your phone.

PDF viewer and pdf creator free support all kinds of books, files, presentations, comics, and music notes.

PDF Reader for android offers you all the tools you need to create, read, and review PDF files . Fast easy and entirely online.

Create PDF Files Directly from your phone using our PDF Reader Viewer, Creator Application

Would you like to read your favorite PDF eBook on your phone or tablet easily ? So our Free PDF Reader and PDF Viewer, can afford your needs, and no more wasting time on searching for all your PDF files on your android phone, our PDF Reader for android Scan, update and list all the pdfs available in your device as quickly as possible. You can open it and start reading it.

Application's Features:

Free PDF Viewer for Android

Automatic scan for all your PDF files on your phone

Simple interface to view all your PDF files on your smartphone

Reading pdf files in fullscreen mode

Zoom in and Zoom out pdf file when reading pdf

Instant search of your desired PDF files

Arrange the PDF in your phone in chronological, alphabet order

Scroll down to the desired page of your PDF file with the right side scrollbar on the PDF Reader Viewer Application

Manage files easily Directly from our PDF Reader and Viewer

Create PDF Files with our PDF Creator

Rename PDF files

Delete PDF Files

Share PDF Files

5 Stars Review

If you like our PDF Reader and PDF Viewer for Android application and you had a good experience with it. Please rate us for 5 stars. And we would like to thank you for using PDF Reader.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release January 12, 2020
Date Added January 12, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
