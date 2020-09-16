Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

PDF Reader: PDF File & PDF Viewer for Android

By The Flash Team Free

Developer's Description

By The Flash Team

PDF Reader free can help you to easily manage, and open PDF file combiner on your phone. View and search all PDF Files with PDF reader for android.

PDF reader download free and simple but powerful tool to view all PDF files everywhere.

With PDF reader extension, you can access the document viewer, select documents, enter the desired number of pages, PDF File Reader will automatically go to that page.

Feature:

PDF reader free full screen mode pdf files.

Zoom-in and zoom-out PDF document.

Epub reader for android is the perfect e-reader for books in PDF and epub formats.

PDF viewer online is a free tool that allows you to arrange the PDF in your phone in by name, size, or date.

The online epub reader is a fast and lightweight ebook reader.

Download PDF viewer now and manage your PDF documents.

Experience the pdf reader app by over one million trusted users. If this app gives you the convenience, please rate us 5 *. Thank you for your use!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release September 16, 2020
Date Added September 16, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now