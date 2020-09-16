Join or Sign In

PDF File: PDF Viewer & PDF Reader For Android for Android

By Hantata Team Free

Developer's Description

By Hantata Team

PDF Reader For Android is a free and reliable app for your device. The application has a simple interface and makes it easy to PDF reader free or manage PDF documents on your phone. Download PDF Reader!!!

The PDF reader app will automatically update the PDF files in the device. All PDF files downloaded in one app. PDF reader extension will be sorted by name, date, so you can easily manage.

Weve made a fast, reliable PDF reader app. Read Online Epub Reader for free without limits!

TOP FEATURES OF PDF VIEWER PREE - PDF FILE READER

Search, save the PDF viewer online quickly.

Zoom in and out of the PDF file when use document viewer.

Integrated PDF file combiner and epub reader for Android.

PDF next to page: Quickly move to the desired PDF page. It is very convenient to see what is currently being viewed.

Easily share PDF documents or PDF ebooks from PDF reader free.

From anywhere, you can quickly download PDF viewer to view the ebook reader.

Let PDF Reader Extension - Document Viewer manage your files.

Thank you for using the - PDF Viewer - Online Epub Reader. Please rate 5 stars to support us.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.4

General

Release September 16, 2020
Date Added September 16, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
