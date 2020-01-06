1. How to use the "PDB Protein Information" app

The PDB Protein Information App is an interactive app that provides you with quick access to molecular information; such as weight, sequence, name, origin and visual structure of a protein. This information is obtained by fetching the web API service developed by the RCSB Protein Data Bank (http://www.rcsb.org, see also http://www.rcsb.org/pdb/static.do?p=general_information/news_publications/articles/index.html). To this purpose, the user has to fill in the PDB input field with its query. Some examples are 5fvy (for bovine endothelial nitric oxide synthase enzyme), 1fvy (for human parathyroid hormone), 1cbs (for human cellular retinoic acid binding protein 2) or 3v6o (for leptin receptor-antibody complex). You can get more PDB identifiers at the RCSB Protein Data Bank (www.rcsb.org/).

2. Why should I use this App?

If you are interested in obtaining quickly information about a PDB identifier, then this app is probably for you. Additionally, this app can be useful for teaching purpose. If you are interested in obtaining full information about the molecule, including the visual structure, then you might want to look elsewhere (e.g.: http://www.rcsb.org).