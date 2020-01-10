X

PCMI HSA/FSA Savings Account for Android

By Pinnacle Claims Management Free

By Pinnacle Claims Management

Save time and hassles while making the most of your HSA, HRA, and FSA health benefit accounts by quickly checking your balances and details. Our secure app makes managing your health benefits easy through real-time access and intuitive navigation to all your important account information on the go! Powerful features of the app include:

Easy, Convenient & Secure

Simply login to the intuitive app using your same health benefits website username and password (or follow alternative instructions if provided)

No sensitive account information is ever stored on your mobile device

Connects You with the Details

Quickly check available balances 24/7

View charts summarizing account(s)

View claims requiring receipts

Click to call or email Customer Service

Provides Additional Time-Saving Options (if supported or applicable to your account(s))

File a claim towards your medical FSA and HRA

Take or upload a picture of a receipt and submit for a new or existing claim

View, contribute and distribute HSA transactions

Pay bills from any account and add a payee

Using the Dashboard, enter medical expense information and supporting documentation

Retrieve your forgotten username/password

Report a debit card as lost or stolen

Powered by WEX Health

