This app is a database of PCI Vendor and Device IDs (VEN/DEV)
It can be used to find out which drivers you need to install to get a PCI card running based on the VEN/DEV strings that the OS reports.
The DB comes from: http://pciids.sourceforge.net/v2.2/pci.ids
The db is stored on the SD and is updated online.
No ads.
Please email me with any bugs/problems/feature requests. I cannot reply to market comments which can make debugging difficult.
