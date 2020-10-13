Join or Sign In

PCI Vendor/Device Database for Android

By Alexandros Schillings Free

Developer's Description

By Alexandros Schillings

This app is a database of PCI Vendor and Device IDs (VEN/DEV)

It can be used to find out which drivers you need to install to get a PCI card running based on the VEN/DEV strings that the OS reports.

The DB comes from: http://pciids.sourceforge.net/v2.2/pci.ids

The db is stored on the SD and is updated online.

No ads.

Please email me with any bugs/problems/feature requests. I cannot reply to market comments which can make debugging difficult.

***

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.1.4

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 0.1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 1.6 and up

