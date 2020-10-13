This app is a database of PCI Vendor and Device IDs (VEN/DEV)

It can be used to find out which drivers you need to install to get a PCI card running based on the VEN/DEV strings that the OS reports.

The DB comes from: http://pciids.sourceforge.net/v2.2/pci.ids

The db is stored on the SD and is updated online.

No ads.

Please email me with any bugs/problems/feature requests. I cannot reply to market comments which can make debugging difficult.

