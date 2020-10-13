PCI Mobile allows authorized users to get accurate financing rates within seconds. Enter the amount financed and number of payments and you will receive a payment schedule and Federal Truth In Lending Disclosure immediately.

In order to log in and use PCI Mobile, you must be authorized by PCI and your office.

Rates are only available 7:00am - 12:30am CST.

Terms and Conditions: https://www.preferredcredit.com/consumers/our-pledge-to-you/terms-of-service