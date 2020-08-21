Sign in to add and modify your software
The purpose of this app is to foster better relations between the leadership of the Rockford Police Benevolent & Protective Association Unit #6, their members and the residents of Rockford, Illinois. It includes an in-app messaging system that allows users to communicate with board members, links to important documents, information for retirees, and an event calendar.