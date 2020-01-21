X

PARKING+PLUS for Android

Searching for parking in a busy city is most of the time like searching for the needle in the haystack.

Save time and avoid headaches by driving directly into an empty parking spot.

Features:

- Real time availability information

See up to date availability information on the map and get directions to a parking area of your choice.

- Parking suggestions

Get parking recommendations while driving, based on your location. The suggestions are generated based on proximity, number of available spots and price.

- Save car location

Mark the parking location on the map have a worry less. This is great for the times you visit new cities or leave your car in a large underground park.

What's new in version 1.8.31

Release January 21, 2020
Date Added January 21, 2020
Version 1.8.31

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
