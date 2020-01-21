Searching for parking in a busy city is most of the time like searching for the needle in the haystack.
Save time and avoid headaches by driving directly into an empty parking spot.
Features:
- Real time availability information
See up to date availability information on the map and get directions to a parking area of your choice.
- Parking suggestions
Get parking recommendations while driving, based on your location. The suggestions are generated based on proximity, number of available spots and price.
- Save car location
Mark the parking location on the map have a worry less. This is great for the times you visit new cities or leave your car in a large underground park.
