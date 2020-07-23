Join or Sign In

PARENTS | TalkingPoints for iOS

By TalkingPoints Free

Developer's Description

By TalkingPoints

TalkingPoints is a free application that lets you communicate with your childrens teachers and school. You will be able to send and receive messages through this application in your native/home language, because TalkingPoints will translate your message into English for teachers. Stay engaged and involved in your childs learning by communicating with their teacher and school using TalkingPoints!

"Me gusta mucho TalkingPoints porque podemos saber todo lo que pasa en la clase. Me gusta tener la comunicacin de text message. Es muy simple y fcil."

"I really like TalkingPoints, because I can know everything that happens in the class. I really like having text message communication. It is very simple and easy." -Spanish-speaking Parent, CA

What's new in version 3.0.87

Release July 23, 2020
Date Added July 23, 2020
Version 3.0.87

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
