- The latest news of PAOK FC on the competitive and ex-competitive situation, transfers, players, media, and everything else that concerns the team through a quick application that informs you instantly and at the choice of the moment they happen. A network of fans of PAOK FC who has the opportunity to comment on anything concerning the team.

- Polls on issues pertaining to the football team and everyone can share their point of view.

- Newspapers daily to find out all the news about the group and its opponents.

The application is set up to inform you immediately of any new happening in PAOK FC. Always with respect to the team and the effort it makes to evolve day by day without straining any effort helps to this end.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
