Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

PAM Air | Air Quality in Vietnam for Android

By D&L TECH., JSC Free

Developer's Description

By D&L TECH., JSC

PAM Air is a project of D&L Technology Integration and Consulting JSC. It provides real-time ambient air quality information and air pollution warnings in Vietnam.

Offically launched in Feb 2019, PAM Air wants to contribute to the community a simple, useful and easy-to-use tool so that any individual can monitor and update air quality information and be alerted on air pollution in the areas at where they, their family and friends are living, travelling and working.

Website https://pamair.org and mobile app PAM Air provide free information and functions:

- Real time Air Quality Map

- 24-hour Air Quality Data

- Search Air Quality information by location or GPS

- Quick view by selecting favourite locations

- Automatic mobile notification on air quality and air pollution

To ensure the quality of displaying data, PAM Air does not use the following sources of data:

- Satellite Modellings Air Quality Data

- Unknown sources and unverified Air Quality data

PAM Air only display air quality data which is directly measured by quality-verified physical equipments/sensors:

- From PAM Airs network of sensors. The sensors are manufactured, installed and operated by PAM Air

- From reference air quality monitoring stations

PAM Airs network of sensors is being developed with socialization model in which individuals, organizations, companies contribute to the network. The contributions can be in a way of sponsoring locations to instal the sensor, or sensors and their operational costs or both. Any contribution to PAM Airs network shall help millions of people protect their relatives and family from air pollution.

PAM Airs approach is Citizen Science and it is most effective and suitable if it is used as indicative information: the trend of air quality and possibility of air pollution.

The first and foremost objective of PAM Air is to voluntarily contribute and be responsible to the community and the society. PAM Air looks forward to accompanying with individuals, organizations and relevant agencies on actitivies to make a greener, cleaner and friendly Vietnam.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.0

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 1.2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

RadarNow

Free
Do you work or play outside?
Android
RadarNow

AccuWeather: Daily Forecast & Live Weather Maps

Free
Get live reports, GPS maps and daily updates on current temperature, sun, wind speed and other weather news.
Android
AccuWeather: Daily Forecast & Live Weather Maps

Yahoo Weather

Free
Prepare for your day with the most accurate hourly, 5-day, and 10-day forecasts.
Android
Yahoo Weather

1Weather

Free
1Weather: Real-time global forecasts & alerts plus timely local weather tweets
Android
1Weather

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now