PAM Air is a project of D&L Technology Integration and Consulting JSC. It provides real-time ambient air quality information and air pollution warnings in Vietnam.

Offically launched in Feb 2019, PAM Air wants to contribute to the community a simple, useful and easy-to-use tool so that any individual can monitor and update air quality information and be alerted on air pollution in the areas at where they, their family and friends are living, travelling and working.

Website https://pamair.org and mobile app PAM Air provide free information and functions:

- Real time Air Quality Map

- 24-hour Air Quality Data

- Search Air Quality information by location or GPS

- Quick view by selecting favourite locations

- Automatic mobile notification on air quality and air pollution

To ensure the quality of displaying data, PAM Air does not use the following sources of data:

- Satellite Modellings Air Quality Data

- Unknown sources and unverified Air Quality data

PAM Air only display air quality data which is directly measured by quality-verified physical equipments/sensors:

- From PAM Airs network of sensors. The sensors are manufactured, installed and operated by PAM Air

- From reference air quality monitoring stations

PAM Airs network of sensors is being developed with socialization model in which individuals, organizations, companies contribute to the network. The contributions can be in a way of sponsoring locations to instal the sensor, or sensors and their operational costs or both. Any contribution to PAM Airs network shall help millions of people protect their relatives and family from air pollution.

PAM Airs approach is Citizen Science and it is most effective and suitable if it is used as indicative information: the trend of air quality and possibility of air pollution.

The first and foremost objective of PAM Air is to voluntarily contribute and be responsible to the community and the society. PAM Air looks forward to accompanying with individuals, organizations and relevant agencies on actitivies to make a greener, cleaner and friendly Vietnam.