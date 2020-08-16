This is the ultimate tool for all players of the Keno Lottery game of the Pennsylvania State.

You can check the latest draw results or even search for every draw from 2018!

Create your tickets (as reference only, you cannot play inside the app) here in just a few clicks and keep them organized.

The app offers some advanced statistics, including helpful charts and top triples and quads, that may help players improve their winning strategy.

DISCLAIMER : THIS APP IS JUST A HELPING TOOL. YOU CANNOT PLAY THROUGH THE APP OR SPEND ANY REAL MONEY. THE TICKETS CREATED ARE JUST FOR REFERENCE AND YOU CANNOT USE THEM IN ANY WAY TO PLAY THE REAL GAME.

Features:

- View most recent draws available in real time

- Search for numbers and find out the draws they appeared in!

- Search for draws , by draw number or by date, back to 2018!

- Create tickets (not real, as a reference only) and keep them organized in one place to view them later!

- View advanced statistics about previous draws, customize to only analyze the draws you want!

- Statistics include charts for easier viewing, most common numbers, pairs, triples, quads, hot/cold table and more!