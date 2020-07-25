P/T Slider , developed by Climalife, is a simple and educational application for professionals in refrigeration, air conditioning, heating and renewables, for use with refrigerants

The new P/T slider app from Climalife provides temperature and relative or absolute pressure data for all refrigerants on the market.

In addition, the app details refrigerant compositions, temperature glide, boiling point and molecular weight.

The refrigerant fluids are HFC, HFO, HC and others, which are included in this application :

R-23, R-32, R-134a, R-143A, R-152a, R-227ea, R-236fa, R-245fa, R-404A, R-407A, R-407C, R-407D, R-407E, R-407F, R-410A, R-413A, R-417A, R-422A, R-422D, R-423A, R-424A, R-427A, R-428A, R-434A, R-437A, R-438A, R-442A, R-444A, R-444B, R-445A, R-447A, R-448A, R-449A, R-450A, R-452A, R-455A, R-507A, R-508B, R-513A, R-1233zd, R-1234yf, R-1234ze, R-717 (Ammonia), R-600 (Butane), R-600a (Isobutane), R-601 (Pentane), R-601a (Isopentane), R-744 (CO2), R-170 (Ethane), R-290 (Propane), R-1270 (Propylene),

Available in 7 languages : French, English, German, Dutch, Hungarian, Italian and Spanish.