P.P. Savani Vidhyabhavan for iOS

By Techmates Solutions Free

By Techmates Solutions

App provides user-friendly screens with login access for teachers, non-teaching staff, students, parents and managements of school. The varied features available in this app helps all the processes of school, from admission of new students to generating transfer certificates when students complete their studies.

P.P. Savani Vidhyabhavan app has options to manage Circular & Notifications, Timetable, Attendance, Examinations, Gradings, School News & updates, Homework, Transportation, School Calendar, Events, Fees Management and many others. There is an internal suggestion system within Radiant English Academy app but this can be integrated with the external communication plugins too. Download it now and experience the best interface.

What's new in version 1.1.3

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 1.1.3

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
