X

P House Pic & sound for Android

By Zinkia Entertainment SA Free

Developer's Description

By Zinkia Entertainment SA

On this app you will find dozens of funny sounds and pictures of the Pocoyo Serial for your baby.

This is an app with an intuitive and easy to handle design for kids (from 6 to 24 months) to enjoy discovering all the wonderful sounds of the Pocoyo universe.

Simply tap on the image and hear the funny sound that goes with it.

Tap on the arrows to show up new images with its sounds and enjoy!

Find the sounds with Pocoyo Pic & Sound!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.10

General

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 1.0.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping