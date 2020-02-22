Fresh ingredients, purposeful recipes, and the power of a fiery wok. That's P.F. Chang's.

With this app you can:

Order curbside, pickup, or delivery

Make an in-app payment

Join P.F. Chang's Rewards

Redeem offers and rewards with in-app orders

Find your Rewards Member check-in code

View your P.F. Chang's Rewards account

Save and reorder your favorite items

Make a reservation

Purchase gift cards