P.B. is a photo book app that lets you make a digital photo book in a few easy steps. Create awesome photo books with P.B.!

Features

1. Easy to Use

P.B. has an easy-to-use interface. It's as easy as drag and drop to reorder the pages or to move a photo to another page.

2. Automatic Photo Layout

P.B. lays out the photos for you automatically according to their width and height. You don't have to be bothered about the layout of the photos any more!

3. Importing photos from Instagram

P.B. has an image picker that lets you import your photos from Instagram as well as Photo Library. Bring stunning photos from Instagram into your photo book!

4. PDF Export

P.B. can export your photo book to PDF. So you can send your photo book by email or open it with PDF readers.