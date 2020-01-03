Conveniently access your P&A plans on-the-go to fit your busy schedule using P&As mobile app. Check your account balance, submit a claim, upload receipts and more all powered from your smartphone.

Choose which notifications you want to receive like if you have a reimbursement coming or if you need to spend your account balance before year end and customize alerts that matter to you.

Need help with your account or have a complex question that requires assistance? Easily contact a P&A rep during extended customer service hours. Speak to an agent directly or use our instant webchat, for those times typing is easier than making a phone call.

Wherever you go, P&As app gives you quick and easy access to your benefits, taking the pressure off managing one more thing for you and your family. Enjoy the simple, straight-forward design of our app, engineered to make managing your benefits easier than ever. With P&A, your benefits are administered around you.

App Perks

Upload a claim and supporting documentation, like a receipt or Explanation of Benefits

Order a new Benefits Card for your spouse/dependent(s), or report a card lost/stolen

Enroll in direct deposit or update your ACH information

View claims history, including any denied claims

Cancel your COBRA benefits select what benefit(s) you want to cancel, along with the effective date

Make a one-time COBRA payment or setup recurring payments by updating your billing profile; cancel or change your payment frequency at any time

Use EZ Scan to determine if items are eligible for reimbursement

WHAT'S NEW

Improved card ordering for participants and updated participant notifications.

Added EZ Scan, which allows participants to confirm eligibility of any item by scanning the products barcode.