This application provides a collection of popular songs from Ozuna. Now you can listen to it for free exclusively on this app. Choose and play your favorite songs anywhere and anytime.

Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado (born March 13, 1992), known simply by his surname Ozuna, is a Puerto Rican reggaeton and Latin trap singer.

Special Feature:

* High Quality Video

* Songs Ozuna full album vidio and popular songs

* You will get the latest updates in this app

* This application is very easy to use

* Accompanied By Song Lyrics

* A Very Smooth And Good User Interface For Quick Access To Your favorite Songs

+ Most Played Ozuna

El Farsante (Remix) (part. Romeo Santos)

Devulveme

Vaina Loca (part. Manuel Turizo)

Tu Foto

Vaca Sin M (part. Darell)

Ibiza (part. Romeo Santos)

Taki Taki (feat. Selena Gomez, Cardi B & DJ Snake)

Cama Vaca

Criminal (part. Natti Natasha)

Se Prepar

Te Vas

El Farsante

Me Reclama

Bebe (part. Anuel AA)

Quiero Ms (part. Wisin y Yandel)

Confia Remix (part. Juhn)

Dile Que Tu Me Quieres

Noche de Aventura

Sgueme Los Pasos (part. J Balvin y Natti Natasha)

Supuestamente (part. Anuel AA)

Disclaimer

- All of content in this application is not our trademark.

- This application is a third party application supported by YouTube API. All content is provided by the YouTube service.

- The Application does not have direct control over the content displayed.

- We only get the content from search engine, youtube and website.

- This application is made for entertainment and education purposes.

- Have Ads that Comply with Google Play Policies.