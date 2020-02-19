X

Mobile Banking by Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan Association allows you to bank on the go! Its free to download and offers quick access for managing your bank accounts. Check your balances, pay bills, transfer money, and locate ATMs and branches with just a touch. Our app is fast, secure, and free*. Use your current Online Banking login information to start banking on the go today.

Features:

Check your account balances

View recent transactions

Transfer money between your accounts

Pay bills**

Find ATMs and branch locations

*Your mobile carriers web access charges may apply.

**Online customers must first setup transfers and bill pay accounts prior to using this feature.

Member FDIC Equal Housing Lender

