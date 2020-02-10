A theme for Huawei Users,

Who wants to decorate his device with Awesome look and style

All content available in this app with Theme has been carefully created by ourself.

Note:

**Internet Connection Required to Open the Programme**

A EMUI 5/8/9/10 theme , just for making your device look like One Plus 7 pro device

How to Fix Common issues?

Battery issue?

-Restart your device

ATTENTION:

- Above theme is designed for EMUI 10/9/8/5, Please check your device EMUI version before installing it in your device