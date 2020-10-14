Join or Sign In

Oxford Handbook Women's Health for Android

By Indextra $42.37

Developer's Description

By Indextra

This Oxford University Press app-book,Oxford Handbook of Women's Health Nursing, is developed by MedHand Mobile Libraries. Improve your performance with relevant, valid material which is accessed quickly and with minimal effort in the palm of your hand using MedHands patented technology.

THIS APP BOOK for Oxford Handbook of Oxford Handbook of Women's Health Nursingincludes unique functions such as:

A powerful search

Bookmarks

Complete set of medical calculators; Body Mass Index, Peak Expiratory Flows, Dehydration Correction Calculator and more

Highlighting

History

Notes and picture notes

About this title

Up-to-date and practical advice on women's health conditions, written by experienced health care professionals

Lists of causation help readers understand the origins of pathologies

Treatment options are presented in a structured format, helping the reader navigate and put into practice the correct treatments for a range of women's health conditions

Successful gynaecological treatment relies on a balanced partnership between the woman and health professional. Women require sufficient knowledge to understand their conditions and treatments, and the Oxford Handbook of Women's Health Nursing is unique in helping practitioners assist women in making informed choices about treatment and keeping up to date with developments.

Focussing on practical care pathways for common gynaecological conditions, the Oxford Handbook of Women's Health Nursing is a concise and handy reference on women's health for nurses and other health professionals working in primary care, community, health promotion or acute settings. The book starts by setting the scene and discussing the role of nurses and systematically progresses onto anatomy and physiology which underpin gynaecological practice. It includes sections on gynaecology in the community, gynaecology in the wards, specialist gynaecology, and wider sexual health including sexually transmitted infections. Where there are specialist nursing roles or considerations, these are noted with in each chapter.

The book includes illustrations and diagrams to guide the reader, along with references to guidelines, charities, and other useful resources. It is clearly laid out, and written in an easily readable note-based style. Blank pages are included for the reader so that notes, observations, and local protocols can be recorded.

Chapter authors are all specialists in the area they have authored and provide state of the art views of topics. The book is user-friendly, clearly indexed and pocket-sized, and is a useful companion to those working in the field of women's health.

Readership: Gynaecology nurses, practice nurses, medical students, family planning nurses and nurses starting out in their careers in women's health or specialising in women's health

Authors: Sunanda Gupta, Debra Holloway, and Ali Kubba

________________________________________

MedHand Mobile Libraries offers a SUBSCRIPTION FREE application without edition upgrade. The apps enables you to make notes, picture notes, search, add bookmarks and review what you previously been reading. The app also contains a set of medical calculators.

MedHand delivers what you need, trusted knowledge at the point of care! Offering most trusted and well recognized medical guidelines provided by excellent publishers like Oxford University Press, McGraw-Hill, PDR Network LLC, Wiley and more.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.3.2

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 2.3.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
