Why can't the Owl sleep?

Because he thinks about adventure OWL day long! (Get it?)

Join adventurous Owl as he embarks on his quest for new heights!

Discover endless possibilities; explore new worlds.

Tap and hold to squish, then release to let Owl jump from one platform to another!

Save and meet new bunch of quirky pals along the way!

Oops... We did warn you about the spikes, didn't we?

Owl Can't Sleep is the newest endless platform game developed by

Orangenose Studio; the team behind the #1 hit game Hardest Game Ever 2!