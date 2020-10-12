Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Put your powers of prediction to the test with this app. Any proposition you can put a number to is fair game. Set your number (the "line") and share it with your friends. They can pick either side of the line, the "over" or the "under". Once the game has ended set the winner.
Upcoming features:
- filter list views (My Games, Active Games, etc)