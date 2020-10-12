Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Over/Under for iOS

By Eric Kirkham Free

Developer's Description

By Eric Kirkham

Put your powers of prediction to the test with this app. Any proposition you can put a number to is fair game. Set your number (the "line") and share it with your friends. They can pick either side of the line, the "over" or the "under". Once the game has ended set the winner.

Upcoming features:

- filter list views (My Games, Active Games, etc)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.15.0

General

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 2.15.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Clash of Clans

Free
Build your village, raise a clan, and compete for victory in epic Clan Wars.
iOS
Clash of Clans

Plague Inc.

$0.99
Can you infect the world.
iOS
Plague Inc.

Kingdom Rush HD

Free
One of the most engaging TD games we've played on an iPad.
iOS
Kingdom Rush HD

Catan Classic

$4.99
Compete with up to four players for most settlements.
iOS
Catan Classic

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now