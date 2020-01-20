Human resource is the most important assets to an organization, an effective and efficient organizations are those who provide an organized and systematic training and coaching to their people. Outstanding Performance is specialized in training and coaching programs with NLP techniques to enhance the effectiveness of the people to make sure their performance meet the management expectations.

Emphasis on human resource development with proper training and coaching brings results and add values to the organization, with the use of accelerated teaching and multiple-intelligence learning methods, with time proven NLP techniques, participants are able to learn from different senses to maximize the value of learning, and to change what is not working in order to achieve outstanding performance.

At Outstanding Performance, we design, develop and deliver series of performance development programs, and to provide coaching and training consultancy services, with effective and practical NLP techniques. Emphasizing on soft skills development, the programs cover personal effectiveness development, including mind-set training, sales training and time management programs; interpersonal effectiveness development including communication, leadership and corporate team building; management effectiveness development including Training Needs Analysis (TNA), Train the Trainer (TTT); International Certification Program in NLP, Hypnotherapy and Time Line TherapyTM, and also 1 on 1 private coaching session.

At Outstanding Performance, all training programs and coaching modules are specially designed and developed based on specific needs and expectation, to ensure the objectives are met.

Outstanding Performance has been added values to clients, organizations and individual locally and internationally since 2009, and is an approved NLP training institute by ABNLP, ABH, TLTA, PSMB-HRDF, and Law Of Attraction Center.