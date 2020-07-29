Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Outsourcing: Concepts & Tricks for Android

By Moshiur Nirob Associates Free

Developer's Description

By Moshiur Nirob Associates

The way of being a freelancer.

The app is about the basic concepts of Outsourcing.

The topics here described are:

1. You Will Be Working Alone

2. Why Software Outsourcing

3. Works Differently Than You Think

4. Brainstorming Tips and

5. Techniques for Freelancers

6. Useful Tips And Guidelines

7. To Freelance Writing

8. Freelancing and Co-Working:

9. Best of Both Worlds

10. 5 Ways to Keep Yourself

11. Focused at Work

12. 10 Tips To Invoice Your

13. Freelance Clients Professionally

14. 6 Tips Towards Not Having

15. Pointless Meetings

16. 16 Things You Should

17. Consider Before Going Freelance

18. Why a Growth Mindset is

19. Essential for Learning

20. How to Develop A Daily

21. Writing Habit

22. Let's Change How We Think

23. About Learning to Code

24. 25 Best Job Sites for Finding

25. Your FIRST Developer Job

26. What freelance skills can

27. be learned quickly to earn money?

28. Why was my Upwork

29. registration not accepted?

30. General Electronic Security

31. Skills Tests

32. Use Connects

33. How does membership

34. Billing work?

35. Weekly Billing Cycle

36. Access Your Earnings

37. Choose an Automatic

38. Payment Schedule

39. Payment Methods Options

40. Freelancer Service Fees

41. Membership Plans:

42. Basic & Plus

43. Become Top Rated

44. My Job Success Score

45. Submit a Proposal

46. 17 Tips for Boosting

47. Your Success on Upwork

48. Submitting a Winning

49. Proposal on Upwork

50. How to Create a Proposal

51. That Wins Jobs

52. Enhance Your Upwork Freelancer

53. Profile for Greater Success

54. Stand Out with an Introduction

55. Video on Your Upwork Freelancer Profile

56. Profile Portfolios

67. Hourly Protection for

58. Freelancers

59. Invitation Response Time

60. 3 things you need to know

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 3.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now