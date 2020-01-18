X

Outlander:Fantastic Princess for iOS

By Peter Ding Free

Developer's Description

By Peter Ding

A dreamy love adventure that will carry your heart away!

Outlander: Fantastic Princess is a classic otome game with a touch of romance.

Be prepared to meet all the charming men of the Southern Dynasty and experience a beautiful story of love and affection.

Visit our Facebook page for more info @outlanderfp

As the royal princess of the Southern Dynasty, you are faced with the biggest turmoil of your homeland. With the loyal support of Kirin and Lancelot, you will set out an adventurous expedition to defeat the enemies and restore peace. Along the journey you will become acquainted with many other charming male characters who will devote to you their selfless and unconditional love.

Kirin: an incarnation of a mythical creature

You are all that I care

Lancelot: the loyal guardian of the royal family

For you, my sword wields, and nothing else.

Yee: General from a distinguished family

Useless rebels, I shall shatter you into irreparable pieces!

Cana: Prince of the West

Oh pretty sis! Cana like you so much!

Lothar: the lonely assassin trained by an ancient syndicate

With you, the world is a much better place.

Gabriel, Storm, The Four Guardians, The Great Shadomort and many more!

We are here for you, Your Highness!

Who will be your true love? Choose your own destiny, and you pick your ultimate companion, and save the Southern Dynasty, or does that really matter anymore?

- INTERACTIVE storyline, choose your path and your love.

- EXCLUSIVE hot spring encounter with your admirers.

- TREAT the injured body with your magical touch.

- BEAUTIFUL art style and vivid characters.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.1

General

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Angry Birds 2

Free
Play the sequel to the biggest mobile game of all time.
iOS
Angry Birds 2

Monument Valley

$3.99
Guide a silent princess through a stunningly beautiful world.
iOS
Monument Valley

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Free
Strain your brain in the classy, well-loved, vocabulary-boosting, word-building battle of minds.
iOS
Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping