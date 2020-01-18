A dreamy love adventure that will carry your heart away!

Outlander: Fantastic Princess is a classic otome game with a touch of romance.

Be prepared to meet all the charming men of the Southern Dynasty and experience a beautiful story of love and affection.

As the royal princess of the Southern Dynasty, you are faced with the biggest turmoil of your homeland. With the loyal support of Kirin and Lancelot, you will set out an adventurous expedition to defeat the enemies and restore peace. Along the journey you will become acquainted with many other charming male characters who will devote to you their selfless and unconditional love.

Kirin: an incarnation of a mythical creature

You are all that I care

Lancelot: the loyal guardian of the royal family

For you, my sword wields, and nothing else.

Yee: General from a distinguished family

Useless rebels, I shall shatter you into irreparable pieces!

Cana: Prince of the West

Oh pretty sis! Cana like you so much!

Lothar: the lonely assassin trained by an ancient syndicate

With you, the world is a much better place.

Gabriel, Storm, The Four Guardians, The Great Shadomort and many more!

We are here for you, Your Highness!

Who will be your true love? Choose your own destiny, and you pick your ultimate companion, and save the Southern Dynasty, or does that really matter anymore?

- INTERACTIVE storyline, choose your path and your love.

- EXCLUSIVE hot spring encounter with your admirers.

- TREAT the injured body with your magical touch.

- BEAUTIFUL art style and vivid characters.