Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

OurPet: Log Feeding & Walking for iOS

By Lurein Perera Free

Developer's Description

By Lurein Perera

OurPet is the family pet care app, designed for peace of mind and a simple way to give your pets the care that they deserve.

*NOTE: DEVICES OLDER THAN THE iPHONE 6S ARE NOT SUPPORTED*

With OurPet, everyone logs when they've fed your dog or taken her for a walk and every other carer gets notified, so gone are the days where you worry about whether there's a puddle waiting for you in the kitchen!

Add other family members through the MyFamily section to get everyone collaborating on the essential care of your beloved doggo!

Simple one-touch logging means you can notify everyone that Einstein got his breakfast in just seconds!

*OurPet is still in very early stages, and has dozens of features lined up for future updates. Please show it love and support as it takes these first few steps. OurPet is built and maintained by a student who works endless hours a week to make it perfect for you, please be patient with us.*

Upcoming Features:

-Scheduling & Calendar Integration

-Grooming Suite

-Walk Maps

-Points and Rewards System

Pour all the love in your heart into your dog, because you know it does the same for you. Endlessly.

-Love,

OurPet Team.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.8.6

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 1.8.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now