OurPet is the family pet care app, designed for peace of mind and a simple way to give your pets the care that they deserve.

*NOTE: DEVICES OLDER THAN THE iPHONE 6S ARE NOT SUPPORTED*

With OurPet, everyone logs when they've fed your dog or taken her for a walk and every other carer gets notified, so gone are the days where you worry about whether there's a puddle waiting for you in the kitchen!

Add other family members through the MyFamily section to get everyone collaborating on the essential care of your beloved doggo!

Simple one-touch logging means you can notify everyone that Einstein got his breakfast in just seconds!

*OurPet is still in very early stages, and has dozens of features lined up for future updates. Please show it love and support as it takes these first few steps. OurPet is built and maintained by a student who works endless hours a week to make it perfect for you, please be patient with us.*

Upcoming Features:

-Scheduling & Calendar Integration

-Grooming Suite

-Walk Maps

-Points and Rewards System

Pour all the love in your heart into your dog, because you know it does the same for you. Endlessly.

-Love,

OurPet Team.