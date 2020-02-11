X

OurCampus | Connected Campus for iOS

OurCampus provided limitless fundraising opportunities to school campuses nationwide. Say goodbye to traditional school fundraising. OurCampus is the most effective way to raise money for your classroom, club, team, or organization.

For School/Teachers: Create a crowdfunding campaign for your classroom, club, team, or organization. Sell school store apparel and event tickets withOurCampus mobile ticketing.

For Students: Access the OurCampus Marketplace to find trending brands and items from your school store. Purchase tickets to school events. Access deals for local businesses. Donate/Share crowdfunding campaigns you are interested in.

Release February 11, 2020
Date Added February 11, 2020
Version 1.2.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

