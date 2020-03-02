This applications aim is to make stat and activity tracking easier for you and your group in TWD: Our World. The app basically consists of two parts: A widget which lets you fetch a players stats and an internal database which saves and displays your data in some list views

________________

In order to fetch a players stats, you have to go into the app, add a dataset and start the floating widget. When you visit a player profile, scroll completely to the bottom, so that all stats are visible on screen, press on the widgets "+" button and OCR will start. When the player is fetched, his stats and name will be visible on the widget. Make sure the numbers and name are correct, if not you can play around in the widgets settings. (Some player names are hard to read for the recognizer, but you can edit the name field later in the app). Repeat this for every player in your group (dont forget yourself), et voila, you got your dataset with your whole group. Do This every day and you can compare different data sets to each other, showing total values, difference (to last data set, or specific data sets you selected) click on them to get into a detailed view showing all players sorted by customizable categories. You will find customizable share options as well (eg. Champions per category, sharing as csv, sharing for ingame chat)

Even if you dont want to get rid of your old way of tracking and viszualize player stats, you can save time with this app by sharing the data you want and copy paste it into your tables.

KNOWN PROBLEMS

____________________

This App uses UTF-8 characters, it wont recognize players that have eg. chinese symbols or kyrillic characters in their name .

You cant use this app if you selected a language ingame that changes the layout of the text. This is the case for kyrillic, chinese and some other languages. Just select english as your in game language to avoid this problem.

I want to add those not supported languages later on!

Also, the app is only available in english at the moment.

Have fun!