The application was developed in cooperation with numerologists.

I am passionate about numerology, it changed my life. That's why I decided to create an application that is accessible to everyone and has all the features that I have not found in other applications.

This is not another app that does nothing. I tried to create a useful tool that will help you discover your potential. The application was created in cooperation with NumerologiaKB and Agiatis I thank them very much.

All descriptions are made by us based on the knowledge of the above-mentioned people and dozens of books that I have read so that the application remains substantive. Work on the application is still ongoing, with time there will be new functions and more extensive descriptions of numbers.

You can adapt the application to your needs.

There are many methods of calculating the Life path numer, so in the settings you will find 4 methods so that you can choose the one you use.

Name numerology according to Pythagorean and Chaldean systems.

The letter "y" can be thought of as a vowel or a consonant.

The application includes:

- the life path number

- the soul urge number

- the personality number

- the expression number

- the destiny number

- birth day vibration

- the catalyst number

- the name number

-personal day, personal year, personal month (the calculation method takes into account the day of your birthday, because this is the date of the beginning of the new personal year)

-numerological calculator

In the pro version, additionally:

- peroid cycles

- pinnacle cycles

- life challenges

- tree of Life

- numerological square

- potentials

- all numbers with sub-numbers in the form of one screen

- numerological pyramid

- day, month, personal year for any date

- unlimited number of profiles

-no google ads

The application also shows the sub-numbers, which will help people interested in numerology to interpret it more accurately.

