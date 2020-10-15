The Ottoman Empire was one of the mightiest and longest-lasting dynasties in world history. This Islamic-run superpower ruled large areas of the Middle East, Eastern Europe and North Africa for more than 600 years. The chief leader, known as the Sultan, was given absolute religious and political authority over his people. While Western Europeans generally viewed them as a threat, many historians regard the Ottoman Empire as a source of great regional stability and security, as well as important achievements in the arts, science, religion and culture.

Origins of the Ottoman Empire

Osman I, a leader of the Turkish tribes in Anatolia, founded the Ottoman Empire around 1299. The term Ottoman is derived from Osmans name, which was Uthman in Arabic.

The Ottoman Turks set up a formal government and expanded their territory under the leadership of Osman I, Orhan, Murad I and Bayezid I.

Dirilis: Erturul "Resurrection: Erturul" is a Turkish historical fiction and adventure television series starring Engin Altan Dzyatan in the namesake leading role. The show is based on the history of the Muslim Oghuz Turks and takes place in the 13th century.

It centers around the life of Erturul, the father of Osman I, who was the founder of the Ottoman Empire. Its sequel Kurulus : Osman stars Burak zcivit and revolves around the life of Osman I.

Ertugrul Gazi, was the father of Osman I. According to Ottoman tradition, he was the son of Suleyman Shah, leader of the Kay tribe of Oghuz Turks, who fled from western Central Asia to Anatolia to escape the Mongol conquests, but he may instead have been the son of a Gnduz Alp. According to this legend, after the death of his father, Erturul and his followers entered the service of the Seljuks of Rum, for which he was rewarded with dominion over the town of Sou t on the frontier with the Byzantine Empire.

This set off the chain of events that would ultimately lead to the founding of the Ottoman Empire. Like his son, Osman, and their descendants, Erturul is often referred to as a Ghazi, a heroic champion fighter for the cause of Islam.

Osman Gazi was the leader of the Ottoman Turks and the founder of the Ottoman dynasty. The dynasty bearing his name later established and ruled the nascent Ottoman Empire (first known as the Ottoman Beylik or Emirate). This state, while only a small principality during Osman's lifetime, transformed into a world empire.