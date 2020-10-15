Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Ottoman Empire |Saltanat-e-Usmania| Ertugrul Ghazi for Android

By Salsabeel Free

Developer's Description

By Salsabeel

The Ottoman Empire was one of the mightiest and longest-lasting dynasties in world history. This Islamic-run superpower ruled large areas of the Middle East, Eastern Europe and North Africa for more than 600 years. The chief leader, known as the Sultan, was given absolute religious and political authority over his people. While Western Europeans generally viewed them as a threat, many historians regard the Ottoman Empire as a source of great regional stability and security, as well as important achievements in the arts, science, religion and culture.

Origins of the Ottoman Empire

Osman I, a leader of the Turkish tribes in Anatolia, founded the Ottoman Empire around 1299. The term Ottoman is derived from Osmans name, which was Uthman in Arabic.

The Ottoman Turks set up a formal government and expanded their territory under the leadership of Osman I, Orhan, Murad I and Bayezid I.

Dirilis: Erturul "Resurrection: Erturul" is a Turkish historical fiction and adventure television series starring Engin Altan Dzyatan in the namesake leading role. The show is based on the history of the Muslim Oghuz Turks and takes place in the 13th century.

It centers around the life of Erturul, the father of Osman I, who was the founder of the Ottoman Empire. Its sequel Kurulus : Osman stars Burak zcivit and revolves around the life of Osman I.

Ertugrul Gazi, was the father of Osman I. According to Ottoman tradition, he was the son of Suleyman Shah, leader of the Kay tribe of Oghuz Turks, who fled from western Central Asia to Anatolia to escape the Mongol conquests, but he may instead have been the son of a Gnduz Alp. According to this legend, after the death of his father, Erturul and his followers entered the service of the Seljuks of Rum, for which he was rewarded with dominion over the town of Sou t on the frontier with the Byzantine Empire.

This set off the chain of events that would ultimately lead to the founding of the Ottoman Empire. Like his son, Osman, and their descendants, Erturul is often referred to as a Ghazi, a heroic champion fighter for the cause of Islam.

Osman Gazi was the leader of the Ottoman Turks and the founder of the Ottoman dynasty. The dynasty bearing his name later established and ruled the nascent Ottoman Empire (first known as the Ottoman Beylik or Emirate). This state, while only a small principality during Osman's lifetime, transformed into a world empire.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Wattpad Free Books

Free
Access popular eBook community where readers discover, share, and connect.
Android
Wattpad Free Books

Moon+ Reader

Free
Read thousands of ebooks for free, supports online ebook libraries.
Android
Moon+ Reader

NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Free
Read what you love, anywhere you like.
Android
NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Audiobooks from Audible

Free
Discover Grammy award-winning audiobooks and hear A-list celebrities narrate their favorite stories.
Android
Audiobooks from Audible

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now