Ottawa Transit: OC Transpo & STO Bus Tracker for Android

Get real-time bus and O-Train schedule for OC Transpo and STO (Socit de transport de l'Outaouais) transit agencies.

Incredibly fast and simple access

Easy to find nearby stops on map

Plan trip from A to B using Trip Planner around City of Ottawa

Set a timer & multitask as the assistant tells you when to catch the bus or get off your stop

Service alerts keep you informed of unexpected bus delays, detours, subway closures.

Offline transit maps available

Share bus arrival time with you friends

No data? Donn't worry, you can get bus and o-train arrival times via SMS

Customize your favorite stops as you wish. Sort and name them with emojis.

Ottawa Transit is an app that uses GTFS data for OC Transpo and STO real-time tracking, schedules, accurate predictions, arrival times, bus tracking, train tracking. This Ottawa tracker shows subway, rail, offline maps, navigation, planning info for the OC Transpo Transit agency. All features 100% free. Try it out now!

Release January 26, 2020
Date Added January 26, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
