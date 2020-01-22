From award-winning creators! Otsimo | Speech Therapy Pronunciation Articulation is a voice-controlled and video modeling-based language and speech therapy app. Individuals with speech delays, stuttering, apraxia, non-verbal autism, articulation problems, aphasia, and late talkers can easily use the app for their language and speech development.

Created under the guidance of parents, speech-language pathologists, and constant therapy experts; assistive games in Otsimo | Speech Therapy Pronunciation Articulation aim to improve fundamental speech and communication skills such as how to pronounce the words, utterance the correct sound of vowels and consonants and so on while delivering the speech triggering inputs in an entertaining and curricular way.

Speech categories in Otsimo | Speech Therapy Pronunciation Articulation are Family Forever, Basic Shapes, Body Parts, Safari Club, Tongue Acrobacy, Count With Me, Rainbow Splash and Imitating Sounds.

In each category, relevant words are spoken on the screen in a systematic way to stimulate sound production. Funny face mask rewards at the end of the sessions boost the speech therapy efforts while keeping the individual entertained. Moreover, there are plenty of stickers dedicated to each exercise activity to be collected once the session is completed. Voice outputs from the individuals are evaluated anonymously by a machine learning environment within the app to provide a better and unique speech exercise experience.

Otsimo | Speech Therapy Pronunciation Articulation journey starts with 7-days free trial or monthly subscription. Offered subscription types are monthly subscription with $6.99/month, annual subscription with the projection of $3.49 / month and Lifetime with $119.99. Actual charges might be converted to local currency depending on your country of residence. We guarantee that the conversion will be made automatically.

Once the purchase completed, payment will be charged to your Google Play account at confirmation of purchase. Subscriptions automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current subscription period. our account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and the cost of the renewal will be identified. Subscriptions may be managed by the user. Auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the users Account Settings after purchase. Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication.

Disclaimer: Otsimo | Speech Therapy Pronunciation Articulation is developed in a way that to be used with the guidance of a guardian. Any individual can benefit from the service without any age restriction.

