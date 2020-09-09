The Otsego County Sheriffs Office mobile application is an interactive app developed to help improve communication with area residents. The Otsego County Sheriff App allows residents to connect with the Otsego County Sheriffs Office by reporting crimes, submitting tips, and other interactive features, as well as providing the community the latest public safety news and information.

The app is another public outreach effort developed by the Otsego County Sheriffs Office to improve communication with county residents and visitors.

This app is not intended to be used to report emergency situations. Please call 911 in an emergency.