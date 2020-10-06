Experience an unprecedented degree of connectivity on your FPV headset. Use your mobile phone to access that sweet HD DVR footage on your FPV.One, right there in the field.

Download and install the latest firmware updates right from the Orqa FPV App. Maybe even stream your flight to your phone in real-time? Or live stream your single-pack session online? FPV.Connect features:

- access to your DVR

- share and play your drone video footage

- update your firmware directly from the mobile app

- live stream to social media (coming soon)